Surge in vegetable prices

Islamabad:Over 300 per cent increase on onion prices, 100 per cent increase on tomato prices and over 100 per cent increase on garlic/ginger prices are seen in the market.

The prices of tomatoes, potatoes, onions, vegetables and all other items have made the life difficult for a common man, but all political parties are busy in fighting each other round the clock rather to resolve public grievances.

‘The News’ conducted a market survey where three kinds of onion are being sold. The low quality onion was selling at Rs180 per kilogram while middle quality onion was selling at Rs200 and fine quality onion was selling at Rs220 per kilogram. The onion was easily available at Rs40 to Rs50 per kilogram. The potatoes are selling at Rs80, tomato at Rs200, garlic at Rs320 and ginger at Rs400 per kilogram. Talking to ‘The News’ people belonged to different walks of life have strongly protested against ever-increasing inflation and attitude of government who left public in the lurch.