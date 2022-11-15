HEC invites applications for PhD scholarship

Ag APP

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir national students and non-PhD faculty aspiring for PhD scholarship under US-Pak Knowledge Corridor for comprehensive online or physical GRE training.

According to the official source, the applicants may apply for GRE training till December 10 and will be charged a concessional fee of Rs2,500 for online training while Rs5,000 will be charged for physical training however the remaining amount of training fee will be paid by HEC.

The maximum four years bachelor’s degree is required for the applicants with no second or third division in entire academic career. The maximum age limit of the candidate till the closing date must be 33 years while in case of regular government employees/regular faculty members of public sector universities and government colleges/ regular researchers of registered Research and development organisations, the maximum age limit is 38 years.

The eligible candidates must not be availing any other HEC scholarship and those who have previously availed this training opportunity are not eligible to apply. Earlier, in June 2015 the United States and Pakistan established an Education, Science and Technology Working Group (ESTWG) under the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue discussed the proposal during the meeting of Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of USA to establish US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor.

Both the dignitaries directed their respective governments to intensify their cooperation in this important framework to achieve the ambitious priority targets of developing high-level human capital envisioned in Pakistan’s policy document Vision 2025. According to the plan, 10,000 Pakistani scholars will join US universities in the next ten years as an effort of

the Government of Pakistan to train its faculty resources in identified subject areas.