Two suspects including, housemaid held

Islamabad: The Islamabad police Kohsar police station held two suspects including a housemaid and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs15 million from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, PS Kohsar received a complaint that unknown thieves have stolen jewellery and other items worth millions of rupees upon which police registered a case and started investigation.

The police team while using the latest technology and human resources succeeded to trace the case and arrested two accused including a housemaid involved in the crime. The police team also recovered valuables Rs15 million from their possession. The accused were identified as Anum Yaqoob and Umer Khan. Further investigation is underway for more recovery. Islamabad Capital police have appealed to the citizens to verify the bio data of domestic servants before employing them. It is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain vigilant against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the excellent performance of the police teams and issued further instructions to all zonal officers that concrete steps should be taken to deal with street crime and other criminal elements. He further stated that following the orders of the IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, crackdown against the criminal elements is on full swing. All our efforts are being made to secure the city and to save the life and property of the citizens.