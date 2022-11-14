 
November 14, 2022
World

East African bloc

By AFP
November 14, 2022

Goma, DR Congo: East African leaders on Sunday announced peace talks in a bid to stabilise eastern DR Congo, where M23 rebels clashed with troops just north of the key city of Goma over the weekend. The seven-nation East African Community (EAC) stated that it would hold a “peace dialogue” on eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on November 21, in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

