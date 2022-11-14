This refers to the article, ‘Reasons for rationality’ (Nov 10) by Kamila Hyat. The writer has rightly pointed out that Pakistanis love conspiracy theories and do not try to uncover the truth. Many years ago, the news broke that some politicians had stashed $200 million in Swiss bank accounts. This figure was not true, and many media outlets, including these pages, tried to inform people about it. But Pakistanis refuse to listen to anyone. The figure was used by the PTI for its political gains. In 2018, Barrister Shahzad Akbar, who was serving as the PM’s adviser on accountability under the PTI government, claimed that the figure was exaggerated.

Many people still believe that some politicians are responsible for stashing such a large number of money in Swiss bank accounts. The writer is on point when she says that we need to be rational and promote critical thinking.

Lamha Iqbal

Karachi