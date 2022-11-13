Imran wants to malign institutions through FIR: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has said Imran Khan’s case is rare because its FIR was registered on an order of the Supreme Court and his medical test was conducted even before it at a hospital of his choice.

Addressing a press conference, he said the JIT of the case had been changed four times because Imran Khan wanted to malign the national institutions. “Imran is playing politics on the issue. The accused, who attacked him, has not been presented before a court. No court has been informed about the investigation into the case,” he added.