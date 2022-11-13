CBD uplift projects reviewed

LAHORE : Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) Imran Amin visited the CBD Punjab project site to review development on the under-construction parking plaza and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling.

The authority which was also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab) has started projects worth more than Rs5.7 billion in the heart of Punjab. Directorate Heads of PCBDDA and officials of the National Logistic Cell (NLC) were present during the visit.

Executive Director Technical PCBDDA Riaz Hussain briefed the CEO on the under-construction parking plaza and Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling. During the briefing, ED Technical said excavation for guide beams of 365-metre long CBD Punjab Boulevard is in progress and will be completed soon.

Concrete pouring for retaining walls of the parking plaza is also under process.

He added that water, sewerage and telecommunication authorities have started shifting cables and pipelines at Ali Zaib Road.

Technical Directorate of PCBDDA has ensured that an ample amount of high-quality necessary material is available on site for smooth execution.

On the occasion CEO, of PCBDDA Imran Amin directed the technical staff and contractor to expedite the work and use all the available resources for the timely completion of the projects.

He emphasised on smooth traffic flow and ensuring proper alternative routes due to the construction of CBD Punjab Boulevard. He said these projects will change the development landscape of Lahore and Punjab.