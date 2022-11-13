Awareness drive launched to save youth from drugs, electronic gadgets

LAHORE : Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab has launched an awareness campaign to save the youth from addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets.

In this regard, the first awareness workshop ‘Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets’ was organized at Govt College for Boys Gulberg. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Principal Gulberg College, Project Development Specialists, Youth Affairs and Sports Department officers, college professors and a large number of students also attended the awareness workshop.

Talking on this occasion, Umair Hassan said that talented youth have been a valuable asset of the country and Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is organising awareness workshops to save our youth from the menace of drugs and electronic devices. “We are planning to hold more such awareness workshops in other boys and girls colleges and educational institutions of the province,” he added.

He further said that top health and IT experts are delivering lectures to highlight the damages of drugs and electronic devices. “We are quite upbeat that we will be able to show the right direction to our thousands of young boys and girls through our awareness workshops,” he elaborated. Principal Gulberg College on this occasion expressed his gratitude to Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta for initiating a sequence of much needed awareness workshops to save the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.