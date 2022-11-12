 
close
Saturday November 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Commuting chaos

November 12, 2022

Transport has become a serious problem in the city, especially in the mornings and evenings when one can barely find means of transport. School and college rush hours result in overloaded buses which are vulnerable to serious accidents. The provincial transport authorities need to take suitable steps to solve our transport problems.

Imtiaz Shina

Karachi

Comments