Commuting chaos

Transport has become a serious problem in the city, especially in the mornings and evenings when one can barely find means of transport. School and college rush hours result in overloaded buses which are vulnerable to serious accidents. The provincial transport authorities need to take suitable steps to solve our transport problems.
Imtiaz Shina
Karachi
The ATMs of most of the banks are out of currency in the first few days of the month. This is the time the salaried...
Long marches have held immense importance in our political history. But these marches have recently become somewhat...
The chairman of the PTI has once again started his long march. His actions are obviously destructive for Pakistan....
One cannot deny that student politics has played an important role in the development and progress of Pakistan....
The residents of various housing colonies along Adiala Road have called for the relevant authorities to repair the...
The scale of food insecurity and hunger in Pakistan have reached alarming levels. According to the 2022 Global Hunger...
Comments