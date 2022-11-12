The chairman of the PTI has once again started his long march. His actions are obviously destructive for Pakistan. This march is at all not for the prosperity of the country and its people but to regain power. Imran needs to call off the march and wait for the next general elections to be held in 2023.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
