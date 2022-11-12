Revive student politics

One cannot deny that student politics has played an important role in the development and progress of Pakistan. However, nowadays, the influence of student politics and unions is hardly felt. How has this come to pass? Many educational institutes have banned student politics altogether. It is also possible that political leaders fear an empowered student population with an independent voice. For example, General Zia banned student politics during his reign as many students were protesting for their fundamental rights.
Our constitution guarantees the right to form unions and associations, within certain limits. Given the potential of student unions to bring about positive change we must all try our level best for the restoration of student politics in Pakistan.
Aslam Baloch
Awaran
