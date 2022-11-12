No response

The residents of various housing colonies along Adiala Road have called for the relevant authorities to repair the dilapidated section of the road, which is disrupting the smooth flow of traffic and damaging vehicles. The residents have been complaining to the concerned authorities for quite some time, but no action has been taken.

It should be noted that a sizeable amount is earmarked for repair and maintenance in the annual budget of the relevant civic body. The area residents have urged their MNA to help resolve the issue and help end the jams caused by the deteriorating road.

Suleman Hidayat

Rawalpindi