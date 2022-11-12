 
Saturday November 12, 2022
Going hungry

November 12, 2022

The scale of food insecurity and hunger in Pakistan have reached alarming levels. According to the 2022 Global Hunger Index, Pakistan ranks among the most food-deprived countries in the world.

With a score of 26.1, Pakistan has a level of hunger that is serious. This is a major challenge for the government and providing more food is the need of hour.

Mehrish Abdul Ghaffar

Turbat

