Going hungry

The scale of food insecurity and hunger in Pakistan have reached alarming levels. According to the 2022 Global Hunger Index, Pakistan ranks among the most food-deprived countries in the world.
With a score of 26.1, Pakistan has a level of hunger that is serious. This is a major challenge for the government and providing more food is the need of hour.
Mehrish Abdul Ghaffar
Turbat
