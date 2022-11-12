Self-sabotage

This letter refers to the news report ‘Attack on Imran Khan: FIR registered without listening to petitioner, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi’ (November 9, 2022).
In the province of Punjab and KP, the PTI and its allies are in power. If the PTI is not happy with the police work, who can they blame but themselves?
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
