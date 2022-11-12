Young and jobless

Unemployment is a major social problem in Pakistan, especially for young people. Despite completing their education, many fresh graduates are unable to secure a job no matter how hard they try. Many become disheartened and fall into a life of crime or drug abuse.
The government has to take steps to reduce the youth unemployment rate. Training and technical institutes should be set up where students can acquire in-demand skills.
Saira Niaz
Karachi
