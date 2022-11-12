Dashed hopes

At the age of 62, I voted for the first time in the 2013 elections. I voted again in the 2018 elections. Both times it was for the PTI candidate. My hope and expectation was that the PTI would bring prosperity and progress to the country. That it would end or at least reduce corruption in the country. Sadly, the PTI, in my humble opinion, has been unable to achieve even half of what it should have. No doubt, there were many obstacles along the way that prevented the PTI from meeting its goals.

Now that the PTI is out of the government, it is trying its best to get back in. Unfortunately, it has been doing so by blocking roads and causing immense discomfort to all those people who have to use the city roads, national highways and motorways being blocked by the PTI’s ‘dharna’. People already have enough to worry about. Blockages do not help to make their life any easier.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad