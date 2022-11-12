Rebuilding lives

The disastrous floods have weakened the entire country and ruined the lives of millions of people. Many areas still remain flooded, where once there were homes, farms and stables, all that is left is water and rubble. Furthermore, the stagnant flood water is causing a surge in water-borne diseases, which are spreading rapidly among the eight million displaced by the disaster. There are stagnant flood waters in many areas, causing water-borne and vector-borne diseases to spread, and more than eight million displaced people are now facing a health crisis. Millions more will fall below the poverty line, as their livelihoods have been washed away. The government has to come up with a feasible plan to rehabilitate the flood victims and help them rebuild their lives.

Arman Ameer

Kech