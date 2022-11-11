Punjab governor says Iqbal was epitome of knowledge

LAHORE Punjab Governor Balighur :Rehman attended a poetry competition organised in connection with Iqbal Day as chief guest at the Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Former Sindh Governor Lt-Gen (retd) Moinuddin Haider, Principal Secretary to Governor Nabeel Awan, Vice Chancellor GCU Asghar Zaidi and students of universities were present on this occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor said that Allama Iqbal was epitome of knowledge and wisdom and his poetry and writings were well researched and essence of Islamic teachings. He said that Allama Iqbal gave the message of hope in his writings and poetry. He said that students should not only read the writings and poetry of Allama Iqbal but also make it the guiding principle of their lives. He said that they should focus on positive things and spread hope and inculcate in themselves the qualities of truthfulness, being just and courageous as envisioned by Allama Iqbal.

In the ceremony, a beautiful poetry competition was conducted among the students regarding Iqbal Day. Teams of students from six universities participated in the competition. The team of GCU secured first position; UMT Lahore got second position while the team of KEMU secured the third position in the competition. At the end of the ceremony, Punjab Governor distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the students.

UHE Convocation: The convocation of the University of Home Economics (UHE) was held here on Thursday in which 373 graduates in the field of Art and Design, Food & Nutrition, Housing and Home Management, Human Development and Textile & Clothing; 11 MPhil and one Ph.D degrees were awarded.

Governor Punjab and Chancellor UHE Lahore Baligh ur Rehman was the chief guest who distributed degrees and medals among the graduates in 47th convocation. Addressing the convocation, Baligh ur Rehman said by the launching of new degree programs would create new opportunities for female students in getting higher education from the prestigious institute. He said the university under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen made significant progress in three years and achieved significant milestones. The governor further said that educated women were the guarantee of Pakistan's bright future, however the students should focus on learning 21st technology skills.