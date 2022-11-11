Bhatti Gate to be conserved

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has decided to conserve Bhatti Gate with an estimated cost of Rs1637 million and it would be completed in two years.

Officials said in this regard WCLA organised a consultative stakeholder seminar on Bhatti Gate Conservation Project here on Thursday. The seminar was held at Barood Khana Lahore Fort. The purpose of the session was to engage the departments concerned and society for the consultation of the project. Representatives from different departments expressed their views regarding the rehabilitation of the Bhatti Gate area. Ali Anan Qamar (CEO LWMC), Shahid Latif (DSC- LGCD), Waqas Malik (Project Director PTEGP) and Mian Salman Shoaib, a political activist attended the seminar.