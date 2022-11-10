Easy choice

Ever since the emergence of the PTI on the political landscape in 2011, it has changed the political dynamics of Pakistan to an enormous extent. What happened in the previous week in Wazirabad during the PTI long march has added even more chaos and confusion to an already precarious situation. Pointing fingers at three senior officials sans any proof and with a contradictory confessional statement made by the culprit, seems a callow move on the PTI chairman’s part. Instead of fighting his battles in parliament Imran Khan has chosen to make the institution redundant. Rather, Imran has chosen the politics of agitation and turmoil, dragging Pakistan towards a state of anarchy and rebellion. As many roads and avenues have been barricaded and blocked by the PTI supporters, ordinary people just trying to get home or go to work are the ones suffering. It is quite imperative for the nation to decide whether it wants a politically polarized society or it wants to give stability a chance.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock