Melbourne calling

Millions of Pakistanis both at home and abroad sat with bated breath as they watched Pakistan play New Zealand in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi final in Sydney. Their enthusiasm and anxiety were rewarded after the national cricket team produced a clinical display in an emphatic seven-wicket triumph over New Zealand. A sea of green at the Sydney Cricket Ground erupted with joy, singing ‘Dil Dil’, as Babar Azam and his men swept aside the otherwise formidable Blackcaps with enviable ease to march into the final of what is now international cricket’s most popular spectacle – the T20 World Cup. Back home tens of millions more cheered on a day when a perfectly-timed national holiday was announced by the government to celebrate Iqbal Day.

True to its phoenix-like temperament, Pakistan cricket saw fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan guiding Pakistan to a fantastic win. Shaheen and the rest of the Pakistani attack kept a potent New Zealand attack at bay on a relatively flat SCG wicket. For a change, Pakistan’s fielding was almost impeccable. Chasing 153, Babar and Rizwan made sure that there were no hiccups as they hit superb fifties in a solid opening stand of 105 from 76 balls. Babar, who had been under fire for his poor campaign in this tournament, finally found his form when it mattered most as he hit some exquisite strokes in his 53 from 42 balls.

Wednesday’s win is a stunning turnaround for the Pakistanis as just 12 days ago, pundits had almost ruled them out after they crashed to a shocking one-run defeat against minnows Zimbabwe in a Super-12 match of the tournament in Perth. But it seemed as though a completely different Pakistan team took the field against New Zealand. They rose to the occasion and fully exploited conditions described by some experts as almost ‘sub-continental’. The victory against New Zealand has put Pakistan in the November 13 finale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They will either face old rivals India or England for the coveted crown. Regardless of the other team, the semi-final win should ensure that they take the field at MCG on Sunday brimming with confidence. Babar’s return to form makes Pakistan even more formidable. Rizwan, too, managed to hit his first fifty in this World Cup. The duo had been under fierce criticism over their insistence to open the innings despite multiple failures. Both have redeemed themselves with a match-winning stand. Things have been falling into place for Pakistan since the twin heartbreaks against India and Zimbabwe. They are peaking at the right time and one hopes they have saved their best for last. The final at MCG comes 30 years after Pakistan’s historic triumph there in 1992. It’s about time we completed this throwback to 1992 and lifted another world cup at the iconic venue.