Subhani eyeing to get elected as first non native director in Omani chamber

LAHORE: Ahmad Subhani is eyeing to be the first Pakistani and expatriate to become an elected board of director of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) after the country changed its rules.

The change in rule now allows expatriates to become a part of the OCCI’s elected body.

Subhani in a telephonic conversation with The News from Oman said that Oman has changed history by allowing an expatriate to become the member of the board of directors of OCCI. Earlier, non-natives were not allowed to become a member of the OCCI board of directors.

Subhani is the owner of Falcon Eye, one of the leading service provider groups committed to empowering the business community by providing “people solutions” across the GCC.

Subhani believed that it was a good opportunity for him to help the business community and Omani economy by bolstering global trade and attracting foreign investments.

“Total nine overseas are contesting for a single BoD seat of the overseas in OCCI, out of which four are Indians, two are Egyptians, one each Lebanese and Pakistani,” Subhani said, adding that he was the unanimous candidate from Pakistani community.

Besides, Pakistani community, he claimed that he also has support from other national communities who were eligible for voting.

According to the rules, a Golden Visa Holder can participate and vote in the election. There are 700,000 registered companies with OCCI, while the Golden Visa holders are approximately 600.

Subhani who is a Pakistani investor having investment also in the other GCC countries, said that he was also getting support from other regional countries where he was operating his businesses.

Under the new bylaws of the OCCI, the coming board elections for 2022-2026 would not only have one expatriate investor on board, but also have representatives of public shareholding companies that have expatriate chief executives.

Sharing the future plans, he said he would form an investor committee to bridge the gap between the OCCI and Pakistani investors and businesses communities. Currently, Pakistan’s annual exports to Oman were around $150 million, while the potential was huge which needed to be catered with better liaison between Pakistani and Omanis businesses, he added.

Further, after becoming a part of the OCCI BoD, he would push for a ferry service between Karachi and Muscat, Oman. “This will boost the trade between the two countries and will increase people to people contact and bilateral ties,” he added.

He also requested the whole Pakistani business community in Oman to support him fully and vote on November 22 to register a historic win.

If elected, Subhani said his foremost task would be to attract foreign direct investments and be the voice of the expatriate community at the OCCI. “I would strive to ensure prosperity by ensuring a pro-business climate and act as a bridge between investors and government officials,” he vowed.