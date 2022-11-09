Iran charges two women journalists with anti-state propaganda

TEHRAN: Iran has charged two women journalists with propaganda against the state, the judiciary said on Tuesday, as it presses a crackdown on protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The clerical state has been rocked by a protest movement that erupted on September 16 when Amini, 22, died after her arrest for allegedly breaking Iran´s strict hijab dress rules for women.
Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who have both already spent more than a month in detention, "have been remanded in custody for propaganda against the system and conspiring against national security," judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told a weekly briefing in Tehran.
Hamedi, 30, a journalist for the reformist Shargh newspaper, was arrested on September 20, after she visited the hospital where Amini spent three days in her coma before her death.
