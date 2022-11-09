Pakistan has been facing the disastrous repercussions of climate change, despite its pint-sized contribution to it. Most other developing nations are also facing the same problem, suffering from the polluting activities of the wealthy countries. The Pakistani government, foreign minister and finance minister have been raising the mantra of climate justice and, hopefully, the ongoing COP 27 will give Pakistan, along with other developing nations, the opportunity to advance the cause for climate justice.

Since the wealthy countries have been the main contributors to climate change, they have a responsibility to solve the problem.

Insaf Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot