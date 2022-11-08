Suspected killers of political party’s worker arrested

In a joint operation conducted by the District City police and Sindh Rangers in Lyari on Monday, two suspected target killers of the Lyari gang war were arrested for being allegedly involved in the killing of a political party’s worker.

Muhammad Ayub alias Mulla alias Lamba alias Qari and Ashfaq alias Shahnawaz alias Shanu were said to be associated with the Amin Bledi group and recent targeted killings were carried out at the behest of Wasiaullah Lakho and Arslan Patni groups.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects told the police that they along with other accomplices had killed a political party’s worker, Danish Qureshi, on May 27, adding that the Qureshi’s rivals had given Rs1 million to them to kill him.

The police said the suspects were professional target killers and extortionists and were involved in many other crimes. The suspects said they had been arrested and jailed for extortion and street and other crimes. In 2014, Ayun was arrested by Aziz Bhatti police for possessing illegal weapons and was sent to jail. He was also arrested by the Kharadar police in three attempted murders cases. In 2021, he was again jailed for possessing illegal weapons, and the Bahadurabad police had arrested in an extortion case. Ashfaq was arrested by the Madina Colony police for possessing illegal weapons and was sent to jail.