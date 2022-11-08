SECP introduces MOAs samples

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced specimens/samples of memorandum of associations (MOAs) of different non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) sectors to simplify incorporation of NBFCs, a statement said on Monday.
The MOAs specimen includes private fund management, real estate investment trusts management, asset management, pension fund management, micro financing, discounting services, housing finance, leasing, investment advisory, investment finance, and securities adviser/futures adviser. The facilitation would enable the sponsors to incorporate a specialised company without the assistance of any expert or intermediary, SECP said.
The regulator has already placed model MOAs of more than 100 sectors on its website for the information/facilitation of general public/investors. The sample MOAs are available at the SECP’s website and can be used for incorporation of NBFC.
KARACHI: Ufone 4G has partnered with OPay to launch a mobile top-up facility on 10,000 OPay point-of-sale machines, a...
KARACHI: Federal Insurance Ombudsman Khawar Jameel has directed all regional directors to intensify campaigns for...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs600 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All...
California: Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week, according to people familiar with...
ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday assured the World Bank to remove obstacles that are causing delays in execution of...
Brussels: The European Commission will propose reforms to EU fiscal rules on Wednesday, hoping to strike a new balance...
Comments