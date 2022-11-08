 
Sensible hours

Loadshedding and rising electricity bills are among the major problems faced by the people of Karachi. Many developed countries have adopted earlier working hours in order to minimize the use of electricity.

Our government should consider emulating this model by setting earlier work hours, relieving the pressure on our national grid.

Umme Maryam

Karachi

