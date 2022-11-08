Fast food pandemic

There can be no denying that health is wealth. Unfortunately, many Pakistanis are unable to enjoy a healthy lifestyle due to our polluted environment, unclean water and sub-standard food. Now, the growing culture of junk and fast foods is adding fuel to this fire. Increasingly, healthy, traditional meals are being replaced by fast foods like burgers and pizza, putting young people at an elevated risk of diabetes and heart problems as they grow older.
It is time for the health authorities to take notice of the growing consumption of unhealthy foods and to launch a campaign encouraging people to eat healthy.
Nuzair Ahmed Jamro
Shikarpur
