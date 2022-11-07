Aleem Khan booked for selling govt land through forged papers

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Sunday lodged an FIR against Aleem Khan for using forged documents to sell the government-owned land.

According to the FIR, Aleem Khan sold the land owned by the government with the assistance of the officers of Finance Department, Lahore Development Authority and Irrigation Department.

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment had initiated an action against Aleem Khan after filing a case against him. He sold the government-owned land being the owner of Vision Developer Company. Those involved in the fraud, including LDA Director Shafqat Niaz, are also nominated in the FIR.

The ACE submitted a report recommending action against the accused on Thursday, while the authorities said that arrests are expected soon. The ACE report said that precious state land was sold to the public using ‘fake, forged and bogus’ allotment letters, which were prepared by the office holders of Park View City/Vision Developers in connivance with the government officials.

The FIR was registered against Aleem Khan as owner of Park View City/Vision Developers, his wife Kiran Aleem Khan, and daughter as office holders of the organisation. Shoaib Siddique and Atif Iftikhar were also nominated in the case.

Javed Shahbaz, sub-engineer in the Irrigation Department, Shafqat Niaz, Director in the LDA, and Haji Asghar, the patwari of Mouza Shahpur Kanjran, were also nominated in the case. These officials were accused of conniving with Aleem Khan to prepare the forged documents.

The ACE report said that all the relevant documents, including the forged letters, had been taken into custody. The report said that canal/escape channel lands in Mouza Bula Garhi and Mouza Kattar Band areas of Lahore were shown to be part of Park View City through the forged documents, even though the land belonged to the government. The total area occupied illegally is over 100 kanal.