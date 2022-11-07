Wannabe king

The PTI chairman has been the centre of gravity in our politics ever since his ouster from premiership in April of the current year. He is deemed to be the master creator of various narratives that suit him and his political objectives. His style of politics is quite robust, coercive and explosive as he takes head on anyone who disagrees with his political views, be they the PDM, heads of state or even the institutions. Though he claims to be a democrat, his actions and decisions do not manifest any democratic norms as it seems he considers himself to be above the law. However, the institutions have now put the brakes on his momentous rise, rejecting his accusations of foreign regime change. Locking horns with state institutions has never been a plausible policy for any political party or government. Imran Khan has made the mistake of believing that his rule is an inevitability that the rest of the country must simply accept. In fact, the nation would be better off rejecting his divisive and megalomaniacal brand of politics. Respectful, bipartisan dialogue and compromise are the only way forward for Pakistan.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock