Man killed, seven injured in firing incidents

A man was killed and seven others wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. At least two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on two men passing near the Peoples Ground on Mauripur Road within the limits of the Mauripur police station. As a result, both the citizens were injured.

They were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The deceased man was identified as 48-year-old Muhammad Yasin, son of Habib, and the injured as 50-year-old Ramzan Ali.

The injured man told the police in his initial statement that two suspects tried to stop them with the intention of robbery and opened fire on them when they did not stop. SHO Rao Shabbir said the deceased and the injured were on their way home in Baldia town when the incident took place. The officer added that the suspects fled the scene without robbing. A case has been registered.

Separately, a 26-year-old youth, Farhan, son of Abu Bakr, was injured when armed bandits opened fired on him for offering resistance during a robbery bid near the Super Highway within the Site Super Highway Industrial Area police remits.

In another incident, Javed, 26, son of Gul Muhammad, was shot and injured by unidentified suspects in the Shah Latif area. He was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Meanwhile, Saeed Ahmed, 40, was injured in a firing incident that took place over a personal dispute in Baldia Town. He was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Abrar, son of Khudabakhsh, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station.

Similarly, Fahad, son of Zahir Shah, was injured by a stray bullet in the Pirabad area. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. In another incident, a 28-year-old man, Waqar, son of Jahangir, was injured after being hit by a stray bullet in the Shah Latif area. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.