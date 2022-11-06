PTI chief Imran Khan (Left) and President Arif Alvi. The News/File

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi and the First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital here to inquire after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’ health.

The president and the First Lady expressed their best wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery. They stayed with Imran Khan for almost three hours.

On the occasion, the president said that it was through the Allah Almighty’s grace that Pakistan was saved from a huge crisis. The president and Imran Khan also exchanged views on the dire political and economic situation of the country.

The president called upon the government to take all possible measures to bring the culprits to justice. He said that the government should ensure safeguarding the constitutional fundamental rights of every citizen which included the right to peaceful assembly, safety of life and liberty, and the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The president reiterated that all stakeholders should pursue their political objectives and find solutions to issues within the confines of democratic means of discussion, negotiation, consultation and deliberation. The president once again offered his services in his personal capacity to mediate amongst stakeholders for developing consensus on major issues.