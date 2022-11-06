The Supreme Court building in Islamabad. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday set November 7 as the next date for hearing the contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier on Thursday, Khan’s counsel filed a plea seeking deferment of the contempt of court case proceedings against him in the top court as he is recovering from the bullet injuries he sustained in an assassination attack in Wazirabad.

A five-judge larger bench of the SC will resume hearing the contempt case against him at 11:30 am on Monday. The SC had sought a detailed reply from Imran Khan in the contempt case on Thursday.

In a reply to the SC, the PTI chairman on October 31, said that he was unaware of any “statement or undertaking” given by his party leadership on his behalf related to the May 25 march. The SC had ordered that the PTI chairman and his lawyers submit an answer by October 31 on the violations committed by the party during the May 25 march, which restricted it from holding its march near the Peshawar Morr between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

“The answering respondent respectfully submits that he was not aware of any statement or undertaking having been made before this honourable court on behalf of the ‘senior leadership of the PTI’ or on his behalf during the course of 25.05.2022 nor of the details, including as regards the D-Chowk area, of the order passed by this honourable court around 06:00 pm on 25.05 2022,” said the former prime minister in his written response.

The PTI chairman, however, could not appear before the court on Thursday due to his injuries and his counsel filed a plea seeking deferment of the hearing.