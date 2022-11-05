Plea filed for deferral in contempt case proceedings against Imran Khan in SC

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court for the deferral of the contempt of court case hearings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is recovering from the bullet injuries he sustained in an assassination attack in Wazirabad.



The SC has sought an explanation from Khan on the events of May 25, 2022, related to the PTI's first long march in the contempt of court case filed by the federal government.

In its petition, the government said, "Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad", which it claimed was a violation of a court order. It urged the apex court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

However, Khan's lawyer filed a plea maintaining that the PTI chair will not be able to submit the sought response as he was wounded in assassination bid and is recovering from the injuries.

"My client is admitted to a hospital due to the unfortunate incident and therefore is unable to submit the sought response on the matter," the lawyer stated in the plea while requesting the court not to fix the hearing for a while now.