SC turns down govt's request to stop PTI's long march

The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday the government's plea for orders to immediately stop PTI's long march to the federal capital.
The additional attorney-general of Pakistan had requested the top court to restrict PTI from marching to Islamabad, during the hearing of the government's plea seeking contempt proceedings against former PM Imran Khan.
A plea filed by the interior ministry on behalf of the government stated that the PTI chair is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of the court’s order.
Referring to the apex court’s orders, the government stated that the SC had allowed Khan only peaceful protests, but the PTI chair is making announcements about an “invasion”.
