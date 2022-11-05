Academia-industry linkages MoU signed

LAHORE: The University of Okara (UO) has signed MoUs with the University of Education (UoE) and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore on Friday.
The UO's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, signed the agreements with the UoE VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, and the UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad. In the MoU signing ceremony with the UoE, the two VCs vowed to jointly hold international conferences and seminars and co-supervise dissertations of the students. They also agreed on sharing of resources and research and academic facilities.
