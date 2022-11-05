Sidra, Muneeba crack centuries to script big win against Ireland

LAHORE: Pakistan openers Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali and bowler Nida Dar scripted Pakistan women team's grand victory against visiting Ireland in the opening game of the three-match One-day International series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The two sides will now face each other in the second match on Sunday (tomorrow) at the same venue.

Sidra and Muneeba cracked centuries while Nida snared three wickets for a comprehensive 128-run win for the home team. Pakistan hammered 335 runs for three wickets in allotted 50 overs and then bundled out Ireland to 207 runs in 49.3 overs to earn their biggest victory ever in the limited-overs game.

Sidra, who was named player of the match for her unbeaten 176, produced her third century in ODIs. She scored 221 runs for the opening partnership with Muneeba, who recorded her maiden century. She hit 107 runs before being sent back by Eimear Richardson. Muneeba hit 10 fours and two sixes. Sidra struck 20 fours and a six.

Aliya Riaz (29) and Sadaf Shamas (three) were the other two players who lost their wickets while Fatima Sana (three) remained not out along with Sidra.

Ireland captain Laura Delany remained the highest scorer with 69 runs that came in 92 balls made with four fours. Other major contributors were Gaby Lewis (15), Orla Prendergast (29), Mary Waldron (19), Rachel Delaney (22 not out), and Arlene Kelly (12).

Nida gave 34 runs for her three wickets while Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu shared two scalps each. Kainat Imtiaz and Aliya Riaz got one apiece.