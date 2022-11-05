UET, Dynea Limited ink MoU for joint research

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and Dynea Pakistan Limited entered into a collaboration for joint applied research through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed between General Manager of Dynea Limited Mirza Hussain and Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar, here on Friday.

The purpose of the MOU is to bring the academia and industry together to create industrial development in the chemical process industry and related fields through joint research projects, training and student internships, according to a press release issued here.

“Under the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) guidelines, all engineering programmes are now accredited under the Washington Accord’s Outcome-Based Education system and UET Peshawar has also secured a top place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan under the Times Higher Education (THE) World Impact Ranking 2022,” the vice chancellor said.

Mirza Hussain said that Dynea Limited is a Norway based multinational company, adding that Dynea Pakistan is a leading manufacturer of adhesive and surfacing solutions in Pakistan, operational in the Hub area of Balochistan and Gadoon area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Around 400 people are employed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa among whom most of the serving engineers from chemical, mechanical and industrial engineering fields have graduated from UET Peshawar,” he added.

Through the MoU, industry experts and academia would work closely in finding research-based solutions to bring innovation and sustainability to the industry.

Prof Dr Hamid Ullah, Dr Nasru Minallah and Dr Misbah Ullah from the UET, Peshawar also spoke on the occasion.