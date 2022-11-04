Stylefile: Influencer energy: The Legend Of Maula Jatt storms Halloween

You know a person, film, show, or event has become iconic once you see it being memed across the internet, and come the spooky season, spawn Halloween costumes based on its major characters and faces.

Previous years have seen a ragtag procession of Harley Quinns, the Nerds from Stranger Things, the Netflix hit that itself shows the gang dressed up as the Ghostbusters in the ‘80s.

We’ve rarely, if ever, seen a Pakistani film or TV gain so much traction that by default, Daaro, Maula, Mukhi, and Noori became costume-able Halloween characters.

The internet bore witness to desis across the world getting their most voluptuous fake beard and mustache game on, and find the best ways to wear their dhoti and gandasa. Meanwhile, the Dramatics Club at the University of Central Punjab recreated scenes from the film in a recent play.

As Pakistan’s biggest hit in decades, The Legend Of Maula Jatt has moved the box office and audiences, and created a cultural impact. Here’s to the Maula Jatt gang!