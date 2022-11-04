Religious leaders demand probe into attack on Imran

LAHORE: Religious leaders strongly condemned the firing on Imran Khan's container in the long march, terming it a conspiracy to push country into chaos, and demanding investigations to bring the culprits to the book.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq demanded immediate investigation into the incident providing complete security to the former PM’s long march. In a statement from Mansoora, he expressed his concern and grief over the injuries to Imran Khan and his colleagues, and prayed for their speedy recovery. Siraj warned that if politics is not purged of violence and hatred, the country could face dire consequences. He said political parties must realise that politics for money and power had undermined the foundations of the whole system which could crumble with any ignition of fire.

He said holding peaceful political rallies was the right of every political party, and providing full security is the responsibility of security agencies. He appealed to political parties and workers to remain peaceful. President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has termed the attack an attempt to destabilise the country. He said the attempt on Imran Khan’s life is an admission of defeat by opponents, expressing satisfaction that lives of Imran Khan and his colleagues remained safe. He prayed for their complete and speedy recovery. He demanded investigations into the incident and bringing the culprits to book. Chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, said fascist rulers had been imposed on the country. A statement issued by SIC spokesman Arshad Mustfai said that Hamid Raza was participating in Imran Khan’s long march but remained unhurt as his car was at a distance from the container. Hamid Raza appealed to the chief justice to take suo motu notice of the attack on peaceful march. He said the nation has rejected the politics of bullets and abuse but the rulers are pushing the country towards civil war. Terming Imran Khan a last ray of hope for salvation, Hamid said the movement for real freedom would be continued as they were not afraid of the cunning tactics. ­

Meanwhile, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (Punjab-chapter) Vice-Chairperson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan Thursday condemned attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said there should be an immediate high-level inquiry into the attack and perpetrators should be severely punished.

He said the PTI leadership was not afraid of such cowardly acts and no one could stop the path of true freedom march. He said the days of imported govt were numbered and the day was not very far away when people will throw out these incompetent and cowardly politicians from power. Makhdoom clarified that Imran was their red line, if anything happens to Imran the imported govt will be responsible for the situation.