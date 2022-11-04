Students display artistic skills

LAHORE:A private school organised a three-day mega art event at Alhamra Arts Council here which aimed to highlight and encourage the artistic skills of its students. Hundreds of paintings, installations and models made by children were on display. The paintings on display in particular, showed children were seriously taught art.
