Politics of anarchy not in country’s interest

LAHORE:Governor Balighur Rehman has said economic development is linked to political stability, adding politics of anarchy is not in the interest of the country.

Senior PMLN leaders Talal Chaudhry, Abid Sher Ali, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nouman Ahmad Langrial, MNAs Malik Rashid Ahmad Khan and Syed Sajid Mehdi called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman at Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, important issues including the political and economic situation of the country were discussed. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that economic development in the country is related to political stability. He said politics of anarchy is not in the interest of the country.

He said that everyone should play a positive role in the development of the country. The governor in the previous tenures of Muslim League (N), the rate of inflation was low and the economy was better. He said Muslim League (N) always took measures for the welfare of the common people in every field including education and health.

He said the announcement of the Prime Minister's recent farmers' package will have positive impact on the economy, adding that federal government's agricultural package will provide relief to the farmers. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard to steer the country out of inflation and other crises.

He said good policies should not only be continued, but also improved for the development of the country and the nation. He said the youth should be acclimatised with IT and digital technology to keep abreast of the modern trends.