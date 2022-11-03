Time for action

The problem of electricity and gas in Pakistan is becoming serious. So far, the government has not taken any concrete steps to end the energy crisis. The growing population of Pakistan has made this problem even more acute. It has reached the point where industries are shutting down, business is decreasing due to which unemployment is increasing and the education system is being disrupted. This situation is a slap in the face of those of us toiling away to meet our energy bills.

It is the duty of the government to provide the basic necessities of life to its people, and a government that does not have the ability to discharge these duties has no right to rule the people. Unfortunately, this issue only generates loud proclamations, tall claims and empty promises; at the end of the day, no tangible improvements are being made. The government must take emergency measures to resolve the shortage of gas and electricity throughout Pakistan. This should involve building new dams, investing in renewable energy, improving the transmission and billing system, cracking down on power theft and a public campaign encouraging the responsible and sustainable use of electricity.

Farheen Akbar

Karachi