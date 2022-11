I wish to draw the attention of Union Council Mehmoodabad and the KDA as well as towards the increasing incidence of road accidents in our area. Rash driving by bus drivers, uneven and damaged roads, uncontrolled traffic and absence of signals are creating a lot of problems for the people.

I request the aforementioned authorities to prioritize the traffic problem and reduce the incidence of road accidents.

Tooba Farrukh

Karachi