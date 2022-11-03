Shaming Pakistan

The shameful Toshakhana episode has exposed the insatiable greed of our elite and has become a national embarrassment for Pakistan. None of the recipients would have received these gifts if they were not public office holders. This greed seems to afflict almost all the politicians and bureaucrats, with very few exceptions. It is time that laws are legislated preventing public office holders from retaining gifts unless they are willing to pay their market value.

These gifts rightfully belong to the state of Pakistan, which, in turn, has to give such gifts to visiting heads of state and other foreign dignitaries. Unfortunately, this abuse of power also stretches to the allotment of state land, tax exemptions and other perks and privileges. This is not just unethical but also a violation of the principle of avoiding conflicts of interest.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore