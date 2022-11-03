The vanity march

We are now a week into Imran Khan’s much-touted and anticipated long march, which has proven to be worse than even the wildest pre-march predictions could have anticipated. In a time where political and economic uncertainty is soaring to never before seen heights, Imran’s venture towards the citadel stands to further deepen the country’s multiple crises. With this backdrop, Imran’s slogan of ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ (Real Freedom) gets reduced to a mere populist concept designed to delude his followers, something that has come to characterize the PTI’s politics.

The heart-rending death of a female journalist at the march, disruption of routine activities in places it passes through and the credible threat of a potential escalation further decimate the country-saving impression of the march that the PTI is trying to project. The government, on the other hand, is adamant about dealing with this protest with an iron fist, should the marchers attempt to enter the red zone. The country cannot withstand any more unrest. Therefore, there is a need for both sides to abandon their arrogance and obstinance and to engage in talks to resolve their differences, no matter how great.

Muhammad Ukasha Wadood

Lahore