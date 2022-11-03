Hoarder menace

This letter refers to the news report ‘Five arrested in drive against profiteers, hoarders’ (November 2, 2022). Such actions are the need of the hour as the middle class is already struggling to make ends meet due to inflation. Under these circumstances, profiteering and overcharging should not be spared at any cost.

The scope of the raids should be extended to vegetable and fruit markets as vendors in these markets are charging their own rates and do not abide by the rates that the government has set.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad