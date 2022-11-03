KMBL helps flood victims

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has launched a drive to help flood affected families in need of food, shelter, and rehabilitation, a statement said on Wednesday.

With the winter season approaching soon, the situation is likely to be unfavourable for the flood-affected families, the bank said, adding that it was extending its full support in helping ensure that families who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the calamity were provided with adequate relief such as warm clothing, tents, and medical assistance.

Through its flood-relief program, the bank said it was committed to helping mitigate the losses faced by flood affectees across remote regions of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces.