KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz has demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remove Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja immediately.
In a statement on Tuesday, he said Raja is not capable of running an institution like PCB.
"Every Pakistani is disappointed over the surprising and shameful defeat of Pakistan's cricket team against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup," he added.
The former fast bowler said Raja had shown naivety in his proposals of drop-in-pitches and four-nation T20 tournament. He has damaged the career of upcoming cricketers by ignoring the development programme at the NCA, Sarfraz said.
Raja has failed to resume club cricket and no interest has been shown in organising elections of cricket associations, he said.
MEXICO: Lewis Hamilton admitted he had been affected by being booed by sections of the crowd after he finished second...
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey sank further low as the Greenshirts suffered the worst-ever defeat against South Africa on...
ISLAMABAD: Two local girls won gold medals ahead of some foreign players in the 4th Asian Open Taekwondo's junior...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan put up their worst-ever display in the Asian Squash Championship as they were knocked out of...
LAHORE: The sixth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 brought Balochistan their second win in the ongoing...
MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City stars Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips can recover from injury...
Comments