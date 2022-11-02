Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — PCB/File

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz has demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remove Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja immediately.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said Raja is not capable of running an institution like PCB.

"Every Pakistani is disappointed over the surprising and shameful defeat of Pakistan's cricket team against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup," he added.

The former fast bowler said Raja had shown naivety in his proposals of drop-in-pitches and four-nation T20 tournament. He has damaged the career of upcoming cricketers by ignoring the development programme at the NCA, Sarfraz said.

Raja has failed to resume club cricket and no interest has been shown in organising elections of cricket associations, he said.