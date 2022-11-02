Malaria outbreak

The government seems to have turned a blind eye to the issue of malaria. In Sindh, a large number have died after contracting the virus. It is so unfortunate that our leaders are busy in the political circus. It is the state’s responsibility to take measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The situation is quite worse in the flood-affected areas of the country. The government should take proper steps to deal with the issue.

Qambar Bux

Shikarpur